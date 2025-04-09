Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Cleaning Tractor Radiators (KXK-172)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to dislodge dirt, dust and debris from the radiator of a farm tractor, heavy equipment, or any other type of vehicle," said an inventor, from Decatur, Tenn., "so I invented THE RAD BLOWER. My design would help protect and preserve the expensive engine by avoiding overheating conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove dust, dirt, and debris from the radiators of tractors and heavy equipment. In doing so, it enables the user to dislodge any accumulations so antifreeze gets properly cooled. As a result, it helps prevent the engine from overheating. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers with tractors and construction crews operating heavy equipment. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KXK-172, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED