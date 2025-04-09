Activated Insights® Increases Its Impact On The Senior Care Market Through Strategic Wecare Connecttm Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "WeCare Connect's deep expertise with senior care providers aligns seamlessly with our mission to support these organizations in fostering meaningful engagement between employees, residents, and families," said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. "By combining our strengths, we are equipping providers with integrated solutions that provide continuing education, enhance retention, improve satisfaction, and elevate the overall quality of care."

Seamless Integration and Continued Industry Support

The combination of these organizations will enhance the capabilities to serve the long-term and post-acute markets and expand the depth of actionable insights available to senior care organizations.

Founded in 2012 within Wellspring Lutheran Services, WeCare Connect brings over a decade of expertise in resident and employee engagement. David Gehm, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wellspring Lutheran Services, said, "We are very excited to have Activated Insights continue to support the mission of We Care Connect and help us support our vision to support senior living providers and extend that vision across the entire senior care market."

"We are excited to join forces with Activated Insights and continue scaling our impact in the senior care space," said Jon Golm, President and Chief Executive Officer of WeCare Connect. "Combining our technology platform with Activated Insights' data and analytics capabilities provides our customers with the ability to see the impact of their commitment to quality care unlike any other platform serving this market."

With this acquisition-one of several strategic investments in recent years-Activated Insights reinforces its ongoing commitment to care organizations by delivering industry-leading solutions that help providers build thriving workplaces and deliver outstanding care experiences.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights® empowers long-term and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and the individuals they serve through data-driven training, recruitment, retention, and experience management solutions. By equipping organizations with comprehensive tools to enhance care quality and improve employee engagement, Activated Insights helps providers to reduce turnover, increase satisfaction, and achieve operational excellence. For more information, visit ActivatedInsights

About WeCare Connect

WeCare ConnectTM provides innovative communication solutions for long-term and post-acute care organizations. Their platform improves communication between caregivers, families, and care providers, fostering engagement and transparency that enhances the quality of care. For more information, visit wecareconnect .

Media Contact:

John Porricolo

[email protected]

SOURCE Activated Insights