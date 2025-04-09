Anker Powers Up Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2025 As The Official Charging Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keeping fans connected from the first set to the final encore through seamless charging, interactive experiences, and clean energy solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spring, the desert is getting a major power boost. Anker , the global leader in charging technology, is making its Coachella debut in electrifying style as the Official Charging Partner of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival , bringing high-speed charging, clean energy, and immersive experiences to one of the world's most iconic music festivals.



As part of its Coachella activation, Anker will introduce a network of premium charging stations across general admission and VIP areas. These sleek, solar-assisted lockers will offer secure, hands-free charging - enabling fans to snap, share, and stream every unforgettable moment without missing a beat.



For on-site campers, Anker is unveiling the ultimate power oasis in the Coachella campgrounds: the Supercharging Hub. Designed to keep campers plugged in and powered up, this vibrant space will offer a range of interactive brand experiences across both weekends. Highlights include the Charge & Create Bar, a DIY zone where festivalgoers can customize their power banks with unique, festival-inspired designs - featuring a special appearance by Creator Zachary Hsieh (ZHC) and his team, who will be onsite creating exclusive artwork for select attendees.

Additional experiences include:

The Volt Vault - an interactive zone with a custom claw machine filled with Anker power banks and exclusive merchandise.

The Polaroid Power Wall - a living art installation that evolves throughout the weekend with printed festival photos.

The Anker SOLIX Showcase - A spotlight on the ultimate off-grid car camping setup powered by Anker's portable solar generators and electric coolers. Fans can explore the setup up close and enter for a chance to win everything needed to roll into Coachella with the coolest, most connected campsite on the grounds.



Anker's Coachella presence underscores a growing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, with clean energy innovation playing a leading role. In select camping areas, Anker SOLIX will offer solar generators and electric coolers - providing reliable, off-grid power backup to keep devices charged and essentials cool throughout the weekend. These efforts are complemented by solar-assisted charging stations and energy-efficient technologies across the festival grounds, helping to set a new standard for sustainable support at large-scale events. Whether powering tech or enhancing comfort, Anker's renewable energy solutions are designed to elevate the fan experience while reducing environmental impact - all in alignment with its mission to Recharge the Future .



Anker will celebrate its Coachella debut with festival-themed merch drops and an exclusive giveaway for VIP and General Admission passes. Winners will also receive a curated bundle of Anker festival essentials, including portable chargers, accessories, and a limited-edition Coachella x Anker gift box. Details on how to enter will be announced via Anker's website and social media channels.



For more information about the giveaway and Anker's partnership with Coachella, visit and follow @ankerofficial on Tiktok for real-time updates.



About Anker

Anker is the world's No. 1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks and more. Find out more about Anker at .



About Anker Solix

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker Solix is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker Solix can be found at

