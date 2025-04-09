Phoenix Energy Opens New Office in Dickinson, ND to Expand Williston Basin Footprint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dickinson, North Dakota, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy , a vertically integrated energy company with a growing operational footprint across the Williston Basin, recently announced the opening of its sixth office location in Dickinson, North Dakota. The expansion demonstrates the company's commitment to building an industry-leading land infrastructure to support its continued growth.

The Dickinson office will serve as the new home for Phoenix Energy's land and regulatory teams, including imaging and abstract professionals responsible for the company's internal title processing and compliance management. The office is designed to provide long-term operational support for the company's aggressive growth plans in North Dakota and Montana.

“The opening of our Dickinson office is a symbol of how Phoenix operates differently than our competitors,” said Justin Arn, Chief Land & Title Officer at Phoenix Energy .“Other operators in the Bakken rely on brokered title and third-party imaging, but we've built in-house expertise that can give us an advantage in speed, accuracy, and quality. This new office will be the hub for those efforts.”

Located in the heart of North Dakota's oil country, the new office streamlines title review, maintains a best-in-class imaging system, and improves regulatory response times as the company scales drilling activity across the Williston Basin. Mark Johnson, EVP of Land, Regulatory & HSE at Phoenix Energy, will be joined by Imaging Manager Stephanie Suko, and Imaging Specialist Lisa Schneider as the first employees in the office.

“This move reflects the company's long-term commitment to the Bakken and to our people on the ground,” said CEO Adam Ferrari .“The Dickinson office gives our land and regulatory team the space and tools they need to thrive. We are excited to continue contributing to their success and that of the local communities in which we operate.”

About Phoenix Energy

Phoenix Energy One, LLC (“Phoenix Energy”), formerly known as Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, is a leading energy company specializing in oil production, mineral rights acquisition, and non-operating working interests. Founded in 2019, the company has grown into a vertically integrated enterprise with operations across key basins in North America. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and investor engagement, Phoenix Energy is driving progress in the energy sector.

Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC is now Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy. Alternative investments are speculative, illiquid, and you may lose some or all of your investment. Securities are offered by Dalmore Group member FINRA/SIPC. Dalmore Group and Phoenix Energy are not affiliated.

This article contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about future events and market conditions. These statements, identifiable by terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“may,”“expect,”“plan,”“should,” and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact these outcomes include changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, operational performance, and other risks described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Phoenix Energy undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Media Contact

Name: Caroline Scroggins

Email: ...

Organization: Phoenix Energy One, LLC

Address: 18575 Jamboree Road, Suite 830, Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: 949-526-8611

Website:





Attachment

Phoenix Energy Opens New Office in Dickinson, ND to Expand Williston Basin Footprint

CONTACT: Mark Kaley Phoenix Energy 407-394-5881 ...