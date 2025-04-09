Proceedings At The Annual General Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 575

April 9th, 2025

PROCEEDINGS FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025 IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S took place on April 9th, 2025, at Scandic CPH Strandpark, Amager Strandvej 401, 2770 Kastrup.

The intention with this company announcement is to communicate the adoptions and approvals made at the Annual General Meeting. The actual minutes for the Annual General Meeting will be announced on April 23rd, 2025, at the latest.

The Board of Directors appointed Michael Vilhelm Nielsen, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors accounted for the Company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2024 was submitted and adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting approved discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

Regarding appropriation of profits appearing from the annual report, the Annual General Meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the Board of Directors' proposal, that the result of the financial year 2024 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

The remuneration report for 2024 was presented to and approved by the Annual General Meeting.

The annual Board of Directors fees and the committee fees for 2025 were approved. These are unchanged compared to the previous year.

The Board of Directors proposed that the Board of Directors should consist of four members and that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, Max Rid, and Rolf Pfiffner were to be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also proposed that the Board of Directors should consist of Thomas Haase - elected at the annual general meeting. The proposal was approved. Hereafter, the Board of Directors consists of Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, Max Rid, Rolf Pfiffner, and Thomas Haase.

The Board of Directors proposed the following to be approved at the annual general meeting on April 9th, 2025.

The Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S receives a mandate as follows:

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S will initiate a formal review process, including market assessments, identifying potential buyers, and determining the best approach for a sale, which is either:

Initiate the actual selling of Selandia Park A/S and finalize the sale. Or initiate the actual selling of assets (primarily the investment property) owned by Selandia Park A/S and finalize the sale. Both the proposals were approved.

The anticipated timeline for a potential sale would span 12-18 months, depending on market conditions and buyer negotiations.

According to proposal from the Board of Directors, KMPG P/S were re-elected auditors of the Company.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be made available at as soon as possible.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors met at the first meeting of the Board of Directors and Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and Rolf Pfiffner was elected Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03