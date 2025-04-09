Changes In The Members Of The Board Of Directors
Public announcement no. 576
April 9th, 2025
CHANGES IN THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The following changes in the Board of Directors have taken place as of today in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.
Randi Toftlund Pedersen, a member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2020, has not sought re-election as a member of the Board of Directors at today's annual general meeting.
Consequentially, Randi Toftlund Pedersen is no longer a member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.
Thomas Hasse, an employee elected member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2021, is no longer an employee elected member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S as the 4-year term ended at today's annual general meeting.
Thomas Hasse was elected as member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S at the annual general meeting today.
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S expresses its appreciation of the contributions made by both Randi Toftlund Pedersen and Thomas Haase to the Company
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment