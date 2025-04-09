ASSET LIVING AND PAVLOV MEDIA JOIN EFFORTS TO EXPAND MANAGED WI-FI REACH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, TX – March 2025. Asset Living , the multifamily industry's leader in third party property management with over 288,000 units under contract, has partnered with Pavlov Media, the industry's top Managed Wi-Fi provider, to expand bulk managed Wi-Fi services. Asset Living has officially selected Pavlov Media as its preferred national partner for bulk Managed Wi-Fi for its communities.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic relationship with Pavlov Media, we have worked well with them for over a decade, and we believe they will bring significant value to our communities,” said David Walther, Chief Revenue Office for Asset Living. “Their focus on customer experience and industry-leading network design, capacity and functionality give our clients a competitive connectivity edge in their markets.”

Pavlov Media, serving multifamily communities in 42 states nationwide, brings 30 years of extensive field support and proven expertise.“Our organization is well-positioned to support a client of Asset Living's national scale,” reported Bryan Rader, President of MDU for Pavlov Media. “We applaud Asset Living for recognizing the value of bulk managed Wi-Fi and choosing us as a trusted provider."

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with

offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The

company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of

dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry.

For more information visit: .

About Asset Living:

Asset Living, is a leading property management firm overseeing units across the U.S. They specialize in multifamily, student, affordable, and build-to-rent housing, delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients and communities.

For more information visit:

