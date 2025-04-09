Chandigarh Grenade Attack: NIA Arrests Abhijot Singh; Ties To BKI Terrorists Rinda, Happy Revealed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case with the arrest of Abhijot Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

His arrest is part of a crucial development to the ongoing investigation into the attack, which was orchestrated by Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, both of whom are designated individual terrorists with links to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group.

Last month, the NIA had filed chargesheets against four individuals in connection with the attack. Among them, Rinda and Happy were named as absconders, while two others had already been arrested.

Abhijot Singh's arrest brings the total number of accused in the case to six.

Abhijot, who was already in prison for his involvement in another grenade attack on a police station, was identified as a key player in the conspiracy.

Investigation revealed that he had been in direct contact with Happy and had played an integral role in the planning and execution of the attack.

According to NIA officials, Abhijot conducted detailed reconnaissance of the target location in Sector 10 on multiple occasions during July and August 2024.

The agency further uncovered that Abhijot arranged a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate, which was intended for use in the execution of the grenade attack.

Happy provided Abhijot and another accused, Rohan Masih, with pistols, instructing them to carry out a shooting attack at the Sector 10 house. The duo visited the location twice in August but failed to carry out the attack.

Considering this new arrest, the NIA conducted a search operation in Karnal, Haryana, this morning, to uncover further details of the conspiracy and identify other potential suspects involved in the plot.