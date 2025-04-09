CME Group International Average Daily Volume Hits Record 8.8 Million Contracts In Q1 2025, Up 19% Year Over Year



Record Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) ADV of 6.5M, up 20% in Q1 2025

Record Asia Pacific (APAC) ADV of 2M, up 20% in Q1 2025

LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 8.8 million contracts in Q1 2025, up 19% year on year. Reflecting all trading reported outside the United States, this quarterly record was driven by growth across all asset classes, as well as record quarterly ADV in EMEA, APAC and Canada. Quarterly international records were achieved in Energy, Agricultural and Foreign Exchange products up 29%, 29% and 14% respectively.

"Amid continued economic and geopolitical uncertainty in Q1, clients turned to CME Group markets in record numbers to manage their risk and unlock trading opportunities," said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group. "The level of growth we are seeing outside of the U.S. across all asset classes demonstrates broad, sustained client demand for our products, and we continue to focus on meeting those client needs around the clock and around the world."

In Q1 2025, EMEA ADV hit a record 6.5 million contracts, up 20% from the same period a year ago. This was driven by record quarterly ADV in Agricultural products up 32%.

ADV for APAC in Q1 2025 hit 2 million contracts up 20% from the same period last year. This was driven by growth in Energy products up 31%, Equity Index up 27%, and Agricultural products up 21%.

Canada ADV reached a record 196,000 contracts in Q1 2025, up 17% year on year. There was record ADV in Equity Index, Agricultural and Interest Rate products, up 23%, 20% and 15% respectively.

LatAm ADV reached 185,000 contracts in Q1 2025, down 2% from 2024. Equity Index and Foreign Exchange products hit a record quarterly ADV and were up 31% and 26% respectively.

Globally, CME Group reported a record quarterly ADV of 29.8 million contracts in Q1 2025, up 13% year over year. This was driven by record quarterly growth in various asset classes, with record volume in Interest Rate, Equity Index, Agricultural, Foreign Exchange and Cryptocurrency products.

