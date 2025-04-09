Education Commission Of The States Opens Registration For Annual National Forum On Education Policy

Education leaders and policymakers invited to attend National Forum on Education Policy July 9-11 in Salt Lake City

Programming for premier annual event aligned to bipartisan future priorities identified by state education leaders spanning cradle to career

DENVER, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Commission of the States (ECS), a national nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that informs, counsels and convenes state education leaders to create effective education policy, opened registration today for its annual National Forum on Education Policy .

The premier annual event, which brings together state education policy leaders from across the country for dynamic sessions, speakers and networking, will take place July 9-11 in Salt Lake City. Space is limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register early.

"It's a critical moment in our organization's history. As we celebrate 60 years, we come full circle to stimulate the kind of cooperation across all states that's crucial to advance education for everyone," said ECS President José Muñoz. "We look forward to convening the most powerful leaders and thinkers in education for three days of learning and collaboration to work toward the common goal of ensuring education excellence for all."

This year's event will feature three plenary and 30 concurrent sessions led by over 80 speakers who provide a broad range of expertise. The National Forum on Education Policy is a trusted and valued event designed to provide a space for all to collaborate, share insights, and strategize on critical and emerging issues.

The programming aligns to a set of bipartisan "policy priority areas " identified by a committee of state education leaders to guide the organization's research and resources over the coming years. The policy priority areas include:



Creating accessible, affordable and high-quality early care and education systems;

Improving student attendance, engagement and wellbeing;

Strengthening the educator pipeline;

Reforming and refining K-12 finance;

Building holistic skills and aligned pathways; and Enhancing the value of postsecondary education by preparing for the future of work.

To arrive at the final set of policy priority areas, which span cradle to career, ECS analyzed over 7,000 education policies; reviewed 400 requests for information it has received from stakeholders; and tracked 49 governors' State of the State addresses .

"For six decades, ECS has been a trusted, nonpartisan resource for state leaders working to improve education for all students," said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who has served as Chair of ECS since 2023 . "This year's event is more important than ever as states navigate new challenges and opportunities in education policy. The policy priority areas will not only shape event programming but also serve as a roadmap for the future of education across the country."

"Among the most powerful functions of ECS is its ability to convene education leaders and policymakers from all corners of the country and unify them around a shared vision of achieving education excellence for all," said Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, who will serve as the next Chair of ECS , effective in July. "The National Forum on Education Policy provides a valuable opportunity to come together, share ideas and build scalable solutions. This year's event will be particularly special as we celebrate 60 years and introduce these important, timely policy priority areas."

Education Commission of the States (ECS) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for attaining education excellence for all by helping state leaders identify, develop and implement public education policy that addresses the current and future needs of a learning society. Learn more at ecs.

