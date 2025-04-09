Inventhelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cover For Bicyclists (KSG-129)
PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cover to protect a bicyclist and keep them dry during rainy weather conditions," said an inventor, from Elkhart, Ind., "so I invented the STAY DRY. My design would provide a solution for any bicyclist who has found themselves riding in a sudden rain shower or want to take a ride while it is raining."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect bicycle riders from rain while riding. In doing so, it helps keep the rider dry and comfortable. It also offers an alternative to traditional rain gear and covers. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicyclists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KSG-129, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
