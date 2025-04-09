Massimo Group CFO, Dr. Yunhao Chen, To Speak As Guest Panelist At The SEC's 44Th Annual Small Business Forum

Dr. Yunhao Chen will join SEC Commissioners and other thought leaders in the annual forum focused on financial reporting and capital raising policies affecting small businesses.

GARLAND, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">MAMO ) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announces that Dr. Yunhao Chen, the Chief Financial Officer of Massimo, will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Securities and Exchange Commission's 44th Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation .

Dr. Chen will be featured in a 3:30 p.m. ET panel discussion titled, " Small Cap Playbook: Entering and Advancing in the Public Market Arena ." Dr. Chen will be joined by moderator Sebastian Gomez Abero, Acting Deputy Director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, and co-panelist David Lynn, a securities attorney at the law firm Goodwin Procter LLP.

Held at the SEC Headquarters in Washington D.C. from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET, the forum will include appearances by SEC Commissioners and discussions with thought leaders from across the small business ecosystem on capital raising by early- to late-stage private companies and smaller public companies. Organized by the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation , the forum brings members of the public and private sectors together to collaborate and provide suggestions to improve policy affecting how entrepreneurs, small businesses, and smaller public companies raise investment capital.

Prior to joining Massimo Group as its CFO, Dr. Chen led another Nasdaq-listed company through its IPO process, raised over $80 million, oversaw the company's financial reporting, accounting investor relations and capital markets functions. She holds a Ph.D. in accounting, an MBA in finance, has taught at several universities, presented and published research results in accounting and finance journals, and has served on the boards of several public companies.

The SEC's Small Business Forum, which was hosted virtually from 2020-2024, returns to an in-person format while also continuing to allow for virtual attendance so individuals unable to attend can participate. Registration information and a full agenda is available on SEC.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO ) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style minibikes. Founded in 2020, Massimo Marine manufactures and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf carts and pontoon boats, all of which are currently available for sale. The company's 376,000-square-foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor and massimomarine .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo. Moreover, Massimo operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group

