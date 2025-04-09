Juan Cepeda Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of Panorama Mortgage Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As COO, Cepeda will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, focusing on optimizing processes, improving efficiency, and driving continued success. With a strong background in retail lending, operations management, and leadership, Cepeda is poised to lead Panorama's operational teams in delivering innovative solutions that consistently achieve superior results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Juan to the team," said Jason Madiedo, CEO of Panorama Mortgage Group. "His deep industry expertise and proven track record in driving operational improvements will be crucial to advancing our growth strategy. Juan's commitment to mentorship and his focus on developing talent aligns with our values and long-term vision."

Throughout his career, Cepeda has held key leadership positions, including Senior Vice President of Operations and Executive Vice President of Retail Lending. In these roles, he led national production teams, implemented initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, and improved profitability. He is recognized for his ability to drive operational improvements while cultivating a collaborative and empowering work culture.

Cepeda is also passionate about mentoring future leaders in the mortgage industry. He has dedicated significant time to coaching professionals at all levels, from loan originators to senior executives, helping them grow in their careers and navigate the evolving mortgage landscape.

Additionally, Cepeda has been instrumental in integrating technology to streamline operations, ensuring his teams have the tools needed to succeed. His strategic approach has led to the development of scalable, efficient business solutions.

About Panorama Mortgage Group

Panorama Mortgage Group is a multi-channel mortgage company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is dedicated to increasing homeownership, particularly within underserved communities. Offering a range of loan products, Panorama delivers personalized solutions tailored to the unique needs of each borrower. With a client-first approach and a focus on transparency, Panorama is committed to helping individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals.

SOURCE Panorama Mortgage Group