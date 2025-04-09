Taiwan Tourism Administration Unveils Taiwan - Waves Of Wonder At Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 For The First Time
Taiwan International Ports Corporation has also accelerated upgrades to Taiwan's port infrastructure in recent years. Facilities at Keelung Port's east and west terminals and Kaohsiung Port have been continuously enhanced to accommodate larger vessels. E-gate clearance systems are being upgraded to improve the speed and convenience of passenger processing-delivering a better experience for international cruise visitors.
High-quality photos from Taiwan's presence at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 are available here .
ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION
The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. Taiwan's presence at Seatrade Cruise Global is managed by the New York office of TTA.
For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration:
Follow us on social media in North America:
Instagram: @taiwantourism
Facebook: Tour Taiwan - America
Contact: Alex Trup
Marketing Director, Purple Media
[email protected]
