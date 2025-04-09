Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwan Tourism Administration Unveils Taiwan - Waves Of Wonder At Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 For The First Time

2025-04-09 10:46:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Taiwan's cruise development strategy focuses on attracting multi-port itineraries and fly-cruise travelers from markets such as Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia, while also actively expanding into long-haul markets like the United States, Europe, and Oceania. Centrally located in Asia, Taiwan offers culturally enriching and sustainability-oriented cruise routes across the region.

Taiwan International Ports Corporation has also accelerated upgrades to Taiwan's port infrastructure in recent years. Facilities at Keelung Port's east and west terminals and Kaohsiung Port have been continuously enhanced to accommodate larger vessels. E-gate clearance systems are being upgraded to improve the speed and convenience of passenger processing-delivering a better experience for international cruise visitors.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. Taiwan's presence at Seatrade Cruise Global is managed by the New York office of TTA.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration:

