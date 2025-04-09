Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shed Launches NAD+ To Boost Energy, Focus, And Longevity

2025-04-09 10:46:25
NAD+ is a vital coenzyme that supports energy production, DNA repair, and cellular function. As levels naturally decline with age, the body may experience fatigue, brain fog, and slower recovery. Supplementing with NAD+ helps restore balance at the cellular level, offering a range of benefits:

  • Increased natural energy and reduced fatigue
  • Enhanced focus and cognitive clarity
  • Improved cellular repair and resilience
  • Support for healthy aging and longevity

"NAD+ is a game-changer for anyone looking to optimize their energy and long-term health," said Morley Baker, CEO of Shed.

Accessible, flexible wellness

Shed offers NAD+ in two convenient delivery methods, nasal spray and injections, allowing clients to choose what fits best into their lifestyle. Both formats provide the same essential benefits with flexible use at home.

A smarter approach to health

NAD+ therapy reflects Shed's commitment to accessible, science-driven wellness. With a range of personalized solutions, from weight loss to vitality support, Shed makes it easy for individuals to take control of their health on their own terms.

"We're here to make proactive wellness easy, effective, and available to everyone," adds Baker.

About Shed

Shed is on a mission to redefine wellness with modern, personalized treatments designed to help people feel better from the inside out. Whether it's supporting longevity, boosting energy, or managing weight, Shed delivers convenient and affordable solutions that fit real lives, putting better health within reach for all.

Media Contact:
Jamie Neider
8015205785
[email protected]

SOURCE Shed

