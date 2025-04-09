HOTWORX Encourages Stress Relief Through Infrared Fitness For Stress Awareness Month



Infrared heat and exercise proven to reduce stress and promote mental wellness

HOTWORX highlights the recovery and mental health benefits of its patented infrared workouts throughout April New HotSquad feature fosters community and motivation among members

NEW ORLEANS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX , the first-ever 24-hour infrared fitness studio franchise, is emphasizing the importance of recovery and mental well-being during Stress Awareness Month this April. With stress impacting millions of Americans' physical and mental health, HOTWORX encourages members to take control of their wellness through the stress-reducing and recovery-boosting benefits of infrared fitness. The fitness studio is offering 50% off enrollment through April 16 , which new members can redeem at any of its 700+ studios nationwide. HOTWORX additionally offers a free workout for all first-time members.

The Science Behind Infrared Heat and Stress Relief

HOTWORX's signature workouts combine infrared heat with guided isometric and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions, creating a total mind-body experience. Research has shown that infrared heat therapy can significantly lower cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone, while stimulating the release of endorphins, which improve mood and aid in recovery. This unique combination helps members not only achieve their fitness goals but also support mental clarity and performance recovery.

"HOTWORX infrared sauna workouts aid in recovery by helping to balance cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone," said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX . "The heat from the sauna promotes muscle recovery and alleviates tension, allowing you to de-stress and improve overall performance."

Strength in Community: Introducing the HotSquad Feature

HOTWORX recently launched the HotSquad feature within its Burn Off App, allowing members to schedule workouts alongside friends or family, track each other's progress, and stay accountable, even from different cities. By fostering connection and motivation, HotSquad enhances workout consistency while combating feelings of isolation, a key factor in stress management.

A Commitment to Wellness Beyond April

While Stress Awareness Month serves as an important reminder, HOTWORX is dedicated to promoting total-body wellness year-round. By combining cutting-edge infrared fitness technology, innovative app features like HotSquad and DIETTRAX, and a strong community focus, HOTWORX empowers members to prioritize self-care every day.

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx . For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx/franchising .

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, LA, HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 700 studio locations and over 250,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

