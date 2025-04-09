INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Encore

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in enCore between March 28, 2024 and March 2, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EU) and reminds investors of the May 13, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: 1) that enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; (3) that, as a result, its net losses had substantially increased; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 3, 2025, enCore announced its fiscal 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $61.3 million (more than double its net loss of $25.6 million in the prior fiscal year). The Company explained“the inability to capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under U.S. GAAP which would have been capitalized under IFRS [International Financial Reporting Standards]” impacted the Company's results. Further, the Company revealed that it had“identified in 2024” a“material weakness” in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting,“primarily due to an ineffective control environment that resulted in ineffective risk assessment, information and communications and monitoring activities.”

Also on March 2, 2025, the Company also revealed that it had appointed a new acting Chief Executive Officer“effective immediately” and that Paul Goranson“is no longer serving as enCore's Chief Executive Officer or as a member of the board of directors.”

On this news, enCore's stock price fell $1.17, or 46.4%, to close at $1.35 per share on March 3, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

