Burnout Rate Improving Among Physicians, Though Rates Remain High Since 2011

The AMA continues to work on every front to address the physician burnout crisis. Through our research, collaborations, advocacy and leadership, the AMA is working on developing and implementing strategies to optimize practice efficiencies, improve patient care, promote professional satisfaction and ensure practice sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.