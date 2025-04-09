At Least I Have Lifted Trophies With The Greatest Club In The World, Onana Fires Back At Matic’S Comments

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Hours after former Manchester United midfielder and current midfield general for Olympique Lyonnais, Nemanja Matic labelled Andre Onana as 'the worst goalkeeper in Man Utd's modern history,' the Cameroonian goalie fired a few shots of his own through social media.

Onana and Matic's back-and-forth exchange has added a layer of hostility to the upcoming UEFA Europa League match between Lyon and United. Matic's comments stemmed from Onana's preview of the game where he claimed United were the better team and need not focus on the French side, but rather pay attention to playing their best football.

"I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same," read the post by Onana on X.

Matic made 189 appearances for the Red Devils during five years at Old Trafford before leaving on a free transfer, but failed to win any silverware during his time at the club. but won two Premier League trophies during his time at Chelsea.

The Serbian holding midfielder pointed out that Onana is 'statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's modern history' and he needs to prove himself on the field before making such comments.

"I don't know, to say that, you need to have cover for something like that. I respect everyone, but to say that, you need to get the answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care of what you're talking about.

"If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel, (Edwin) Van der Sar said that, then I will question myself. But if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's modern history, then he needs to show that before he says it. We will see,” said Matic in the pre-game conference.

Matic's comments certainly have weight behind them as Man Utd are on course for their lowest finish in league history, overtaking the previous lowest set by Erik Ten Hag's United in 2023-24 when they finished eighth. The side is currently sitting in 13th place after having won only 10 of their 31 games played.