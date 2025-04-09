Eufy Launches Pet Monitoring Solutions And Smart Cleaning Technology At Chewy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spring Cleaning Made Easy: Keep Your Home Clean and an Eye on Your Pets with Eufy's Latest Pet Solutions at Chewy

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufy , an Anker Innovations brand known for its smart-home technology solutions, launched a curated collection of products for dogs and cats at Chewy, the leading destination for pets and pet parents. This expansion offers pet owners a convenient way to upgrade their homes with a curated collection of eufy's top-rated robot vacuums, pet cameras, and security devices -all while shopping for their furry companions' essentials. Just in time for spring cleaning season, these products make it easy to tackle pet hair, dander, and messes while keeping an eye on their beloved companions.

With 66% of U.S. households owning a pet*-equivalent to 86.9 million households-keeping homes clean and ensuring pet safety is a top priority for many families.

"eufy is thrilled to provide even more pet parents with smart-home solutions that make life easier," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy at Anker Innovations. "With our powerful vacuums and advanced pet monitoring devices now available at Chewy, pet owners can enjoy a cleaner, smarter home-effortlessly."

Pet owners can now shop for eufy's top-rated products at Chewy, including:



eufy robotic vacuums and floor cleaning systems – Powerful robotic vacuums designed to tackle pet hair and muddy paw tracks with ease. Product offerings available in this category include:



eufy x10 Pro Omni Robotic Vacuum and Mop



eufy E20 3-in-1 Combo Robotic Stick Vacuum eufy S1 Pro Robotic Vacuum and Mop



eufy Pet Cameras and security devices – A curated collection of monitoring devices that allows owners keep an eye on their pets from anywhere. Product offerings available in this category include:



eufy E21 Monitor 4K with LCD Display



eufy SoloCam S220 Solar-Powered Dog & Cat Camera



eufy E30 Infoor Pan/Tilt Dog & Cat Camera



eufy S350 Dual-Lens Indoor Pan/Tilt Dog & Cat Camera



eufy SoloCam C210 Dog & Cat Camera



eufy C220 Indoor Pan/Tilt Dog & Cat Camera eufy E20 Monitor 2K with LCD Display Dog & Cat Camera

This collection underscores the growing trend of integrating smart home technology with pet care, as more pet owners invest in automated solutions for cleaning and monitoring their pets. To explore eufy's products at Chewy, click here .

*Source: American Pet Products Association (APPA)

About Eufy

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.

Attachments



eufy S1 Pro floor washing system now available at Chewy eufy SoloCam S220 Solar-Powered Camera

CONTACT: Kristen Marion eufy 6233082638 ...