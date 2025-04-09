INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Applovin

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in AppLovin between May 10, 2023 to February 25, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) and reminds investors of the May 5, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that defendants provided investors with material information concerning AppLovin's financial growth and stability. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin's launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using“cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. Moreover, defendants publicly reported impressive financial results, outlooks, and guidance to investors, all while using dishonest advertising practices.

The truth emerged on February 26, 2025, when analyst research reports emerged stating that AppLovin was reverse engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms. The reports further alleged AppLovin was utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inglate their own ad click-through and app download rates, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures.

Following this news, the price of AppLovin's stock declined from $377.06 per share on February 25, 2025 to $331.00 per share on February 26, 2025.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding AppLovin's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

