Over 11,000 Afghan Refugees Expelled From Pakistan Por Cardholders Protected Until June 30

Pakistani media reports have revealed that, since the beginning of the second phase of forced Afghan migrant expulsions, 11,371 Afghan migrants were deported from the country between April 1 to April 9. This includes both voluntary and involuntary returns.

According to official reports from Pakistan's immigration department, published by the Express Tribune newspaper, 2,242 migrants voluntarily approached the deportation camps in the Landi Kotal area. The majority of these deportations occurred through the Torkham border crossing into Afghanistan.

Additionally, the Express Tribune report highlights that 1,427 Afghan migrants were arrested in various cities across Pakistan and transferred to the Torkham border for deportation during the same period.

At the Torkham Camp, officials report that the Taliban administration has made necessary arrangements for the returning migrants. A 12-member special committee is providing 24/7 services to the returnees, offering assistance in areas like food, healthcare, transportation, telecommunications, and documentation services.

Meanwhile, court rulings in Peshawar have prohibited law enforcement agencies from taking legal action against Afghan migrants holding PoR cards (Proof of Registration). According to this order, PoR cardholders are allowed to stay in Pakistan until June 30 this year without the threat of arrest or deportation.

The ongoing expulsion of Afghan migrants has raised several questions about the treatment of refugees in the region. While the voluntary return process provides a pathway for those wishing to leave, many are concerned about the safety and security of the returnees as they cross into Afghanistan.

As the situation develops, international organizations and human rights groups have called for more humane treatment of Afghan migrants, urging Pakistan to ensure that deportations are conducted within international legal frameworks and that returnees are given adequate support for their reintegration.

