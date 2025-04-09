The Hanover And Hagerty Collaborate To Provide Collector Car Protection

WORCESTER, Mass., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG ), a leading national insurance provider for individuals, families and businesses, today announced a collaboration with Hagerty (HGTY) to provide specialized insurance for classic cars. The new product, Hanover Collector Car, powered by Hagerty , combines the total account protection The Hanover is known for with Hagerty's expertise in collector vehicle claims and valuation services.

"We believe protecting customers' most precious assets with one carrier is critical in helping them gain true peace of mind," said Brad McCreedy, vice president of personal lines strategy at The Hanover. "The Hanover's relationship with Hagerty allows us to strengthen our total account offerings and ease of doing business, with the outstanding claims experience our customers expect – backed by experts who really understand this unique market. It's the best of both worlds."

Hanover Collector Car, powered by Hagerty, is offered through The Hanover's independent agents in Michigan and Illinois to new and existing customers. The company expects to expand this offering to more states in the future.

"We believe that joining forces with The Hanover further supports collectible car owners who want to protect the vehicles that mean so much to them," said Nick Cassell, Hagerty's Vice President - Insurance Business Partner. "We look forward to working with The Hanover and their exceptional independent agent partners to achieve our mutual goal of protecting more of these cars."

To learn more, please visit: Hanover Collector Car, powered by Hagerty .

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover .

About Hagerty, Inc.

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 850,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .