EPAM Wins 2025 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Partner Of The Year Award For Oil And Gas

By leveraging its expertise across the Google Cloud ecosystem and the energy sector, EPAM developed a geospatial data visualization and GenAI solution to help clients more easily visualize and utilize large volumes of data. The solution integrates Google's Gemini models to achieve the following, which can also be applied in manufacturing and supply chain use cases:



Perform spatial queries against large, diverse datasets using natural language

Automatically draw the output of spatial queries as features on a map with accompanying analytics Accelerate productivity by enhancing efficiency among GIS teams by providing self-service

"We're honored to be recognized for our dedication to creating transformative solutions as the 2025 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Partner of the Year for Oil and Gas," said Marc Cerro, VP, Global Google Cloud Partnership at EPAM. "Through Google Cloud's advanced AI technologies and our 30+ years of experience delivering powerful digital experiences across industries, we can help clients create new levels of efficiency, resilience and sustainability."

EPAM collaborates with Google Cloud to solve companies' most complex cloud challenges with industry-leading engineering, consulting and delivery. With more than 2,000 experienced Google Cloud engineers, EPAM has been a Premier level Partner for Google Cloud in the Sell and Service Engagement Models since 2018 and recently announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to deliver scalable AI solutions for industry transformation.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce EPAM as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM ) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUNTM and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

