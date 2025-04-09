First National Realty Partners Reaches 99% Occupancy At Carriage Place Shopping Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under FNRP's management, Carriage Place has transformed into a vibrant hub for shopping and entertainment. By curating a strong mix of national brands and unique local retailers, the center continues to attract visitors and enhance the overall customer experience.

"Our leasing efforts go beyond filling vacancies-they're about creating a dynamic destination that benefits both the community and our investors," said Fred Battisti, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "By bringing in a diverse mix of tenants, we're not only enhancing the shopping and entertainment experience for Columbus residents, but also taking steps, we believe will drive long-term value and stability for our investment partners."

Key additions to the center's tenant mix include:



Fun City Trampoline Park (35,540 SF): Opened in 2024, Fun City has revitalized a key section of the center, replacing the former Cinemark theater, which closed in 2023. This entertainment destination draws consistent family-friendly traffic that boosts overall engagement across the property.

Pet Supplies Plus (7,913 SF): Set to open in early 2026, this notable pet retailer, with over 700 locations nationwide, will bring a convenient, trusted shopping experience for pet owners in the area. Port of Peri Peri (2,400 SF): Expected to open in late 2025, this fast-growing restaurant chain will introduce bold Portuguese African cuisine, enriching the center's dining options and adding cultural variety to the tenant mix.

"Each of these tenants brings something unique to the center," said Candace Gschwind, Director of Leasing at FNRP. "With an expanded mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, Carraige Place is evolving to meet the needs of the modern shopper."

The center's prime location, strong co-tenancy, and recent lease renewals, including an extension with Walmart, further solidify Carriage Place's position as a resilient and vibrant retail destination.

