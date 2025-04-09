Trendy Options For A Destination Wedding In Latin America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Modern generations prioritize experiences over tradition, showing a growing interest in ceremonies held in exotic, romantic, and immersive locations, where the wedding is not just a one-day event but a journey shared with loved ones. In this regard, Latin America offers a wealth of options thanks to the cultural richness of its destinations, translating into exclusive experiences.

At Marriott International, we understand that a destination wedding is more than just a celebration-it is an opportunity to create unforgettable memories. With dream locations, personalized services, and expert planning, we bring you destinations and properties that will make each wedding as unique as the couple's own story.

Adventure Destinations

For dynamic personalities, a touch of adventure-even on their wedding day-is a welcome addition, especially for destination weddings. For these couples, Paracas, located south of Lima, Peru, is an ideal choice with its desert landscape contrasting against the sea. Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort , features a private dock, providing access to excursions across Paracas Bay, where guests can view the famous Paracas Candelabra geoglyph, as well as birds, penguins, and sea lions on the Ballestas Islands. Additionally, as part of the pre-wedding activities, guests can enjoy biking or a catamaran ride.

Another water-based adventure awaits at El Mangroove, Autograph Collection in Costa Rica. Its Azul water activities center offers non-motorized options such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as yacht excursions with snorkeling or jet ski rides.

For the ceremony itself, both properties offer charming settings, whether by the sea or in elegant indoor venues.

Cultural Destinations

A traditional Andean wedding or one set in one of the world's five Blue Zones? In the heart of the Peruvian Andes, Cusco is a perfect destination for history enthusiasts. Here, couples can choose a religious ceremony in one of the most emblematic colonial-era churches or experience an ancestral Andean wedding. In this tradition, a paqo or shaman guides couples through a commitment ceremony to Pachamama, following the ancient rituals of Andean cosmovision. Additionally, couples can opt to hold their wedding in a historic hotel such as JW Marriott El Convento Cusco , housed in a restored 16th-century colonial convent with remnants from pre-Inca, Inca, colonial, and republican periods. Its impressive cloisters, centuries-old stone walls, and colonial courtyard provide a romantic and unique atmosphere for an unforgettable ceremony. Likewise , Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, with over five centuries of history, offers a courtyard, ballrooms, and various other spaces ideal for exchanging vows.

Beyond central Cusco, in the Sacred Valley of the Incas, Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort , features expansive gardens, allowing couples to celebrate indoors or outdoors while also connecting with local culture through traditional rituals.

In Costa Rica, on the Nicoya Peninsula-one of the world's five Blue Zones- Hotel Punta Islita, Autograph Collection Resort, offers an authentic connection to Costa Rican heritage, particularly the Chorotega culture. Located in a tranquil village far from the hustle and bustle, this hotel provides unique experiences such as tortilla-making classes led by a local woman, visits to the community's art museum, craft workshops, and more. It also features outdoor spaces with ocean views, creating a memorable setting for any wedding.

Beach Destinations

Beach destinations are always top of mind for brides because what could be more romantic than saying "I do" at sunset with the ocean as a backdrop? Some of the top destinations for this include Costa Rica's Pacific coast, where options like Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort , The Westin Reserva Conchal , and W Costa Rica guarantee a memorable setting with lush vegetation and abundant wildlife. Furthermore, a unique and destination-inspired touch is to make the celebration a sustainable event, with each property's team available to guide you through the process.

With an ultra-luxury offering perfectly in harmony with the tropical jungle and the crystal-clear waters of the Gulf of Papagayo, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , provides intimate and sophisticated oceanfront settings for unforgettable ceremonies.

Other beach destinations include Panama's Pacific Riviera, where The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort Panama, Autograph Collection stands out as the ideal venue for a wedding. With a chapel, ballrooms, gardens, and a beachfront area, this resort has everything needed for a personalized and unique celebration. In Colombia's Caribbean, Santa Marta Marriott Resort Playa Dormida offers spacious venues with ocean views-both outdoor spaces and ballrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows-allowing you to take in the breathtaking sunsets.

Urban Destinations

With a modern yet equally captivating atmosphere, capital cities are the ideal choice for cosmopolitan couples looking for a strategically located venue-offering excellent air connectivity and service availability-while featuring contrasting landscapes that add a distinctive touch to the celebration.

In Costa Rica, Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén is an iconic wedding venue. It has a chapel for Catholic ceremonies, expansive gardens, and elegant ballrooms for the reception, all just minutes from the international airport. Moreover, the hotel's coffee-inspired theme adds a unique touch, and its proximity to attractions like Poás Volcano ensures guests can make the most of their trip.

Moving on to Panama City, its avant-garde skyline stands out with numerous buildings of various shapes and colors, creating a striking contrast with the city's historic areas, such as Panamá Viejo and Casco Antiguo. Here, options cater to all tastes: W Panama, with its distinctive design concept highlighting the best of Panama, offers versatile and vibrant spaces for celebrations. JW Marriott Panama -located in the tallest building in Central America-ensures spectacular views of the city and ocean, as well as ballrooms with structures for hanging gardens or terraces. This hotel also features bathtubs and balconies with partial ocean views, perfect for unwinding before the big day. Lastly, The Santa María, a Luxury Collection Hotel , is ideal for those who want to enjoy the benefits of an urban resort with a round of golf or a pre-wedding spa day. It is the only hotel in the city with ballrooms connected to a natural grass terrace.

Meanwhile, Lima stands out as another excellent choice, thanks to its ocean views, renowned gastronomy, and luxury services, such as those at JW Marriott Lima. Its recently renovated rooms are perfect for the wedding night, while its ballrooms with ocean views and outstanding banquet service create an unforgettable wedding experience.

