Award-Winning South Carolina Childcare Sold By HINGE Early Education Advisors

Nation's top early education transaction advisor secures new owner for key childcare provider in Spartanburg as population continues to grow

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, Spartanburg needs every childcare spot possible to meet demand from an ever-growing population of families and young children. To ensure an essential local provider continues serving the community with high-quality programming, early education veteran Kris Greer has sold Kid City Child Development Center to national childcare provider Milestone Education. The sale was led by HINGE Early Education Advisors , the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses and real estate.

"I've been in the daycare business for more than 20 years. I knew when it was time to find a new owner for my center, a national player could take the award-winning programs and opportunities that we provide for our students and staff to the next level," says Greer, who is relocating out of state with her family. "HINGE Advisors was instrumental in helping me find a wonderful successor that's truly invested in doing what's best for our children and teachers."

Based in Greenville, HINGE Advisors has relationships with the most reputable and experienced early education buyers and investors throughout North America. This enables the firm to identify groups whose business strategies and cultures align well with owners across the country looking to sell their school or childcare business. HINGE's team manages the entire marketing and transaction process confidentially and is known for successfully closing more school transactions than any other advisor in the United States.

"Kid City is doing a great service for the community," says HINGE Transaction Advisor Nan Rikard, who spearheaded the sale. "It was a distinct privilege to help a local school with such a strong reputation here in the Upstate start its next chapter and deliver peace of mind for a dedicated and talented childcare leader like Kris."

In addition to Rikard, the Kid City sale was facilitated by a seasoned team of HINGE Advisors' early education business and real estate experts, including Financial Analyst Marnie Rhen, Diligence Manager Melissa Davis, and others.

"With high demand for childcare in South Carolina and many other states, we're seeing strong interest on the acquisition front from buyers and investors who recognize the potential for industry growth and innovation," adds Rikard. "Now more than ever, school owners need an advocate to help them carefully consider their options if they are thinking about selling or considering an offer from a buyer. HINGE Advisors is proud to play that role and educate the leaders who make quality early learning accessible every day."

If you are a childcare owner interested in exploring selling or growth opportunities, learn more at hingeadvisors .

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team - comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers - has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 600 active early education business buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors .

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For HINGE Early Education Advisors

[email protected]

484.574.2946

SOURCE HINGE Advisors

