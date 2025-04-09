Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Shaping The Future Of Oncology Nursing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our dedication to world-class oncology patient care does not stop at our clinic doors," said Danielle Brown, MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN , FCS vice president of clinical services. "This year we are celebrating a record number of accepted presentations at the ONS Congress, and we look forward to sharing our projects, experiences and accomplishments with our colleagues to impact higher quality oncology patient care around the world."

The following FCS clinicians and team members are authors of abstracts that will be featured in presentations at the Oncology Nursing Society 50th Annual Congress:



Paresh Patel, MD , FCS medical oncologist and hematologist- "Mitigation of Gastrointestinal GI Side Effects Among Patients Receiving NALIRIFOX for Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)"

FCS Transitional Care Management Supervisor Kristopher Kramer, LPN (primary author) and Heather Levy, RN, OCN - "Benefits of a Remote Nurse Refill Team" (oral)

FCS Nurse Manager-Care Coordination Bobbie Sue Crow, RN, OCN (primary author) and Corinne MacDonald, RN, BSN, OCN- "Expansion of Remote Nurse Triage"

FCS Associate Director of Clinical Operations Ashley Gandy, MSN, RN, OCN, NEA-BC (primary author) and FCS Director of Clinical Operations Deja Ross-Jenkins, MSN, RN, OCN- "Development of a Standardized Data Collection Tool for Additional Full-Time Employee Justification Across a Large Community Oncology Practice"

Kaila Green, RN (primary author), and Bobbie Sue Crow, RN, OCN, Corinne MacDonald, RN, BSN, OCN, Jane Porter, RN, OCN and Danielle Brown, MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN - "Training Remote Oncology Nurses for Success"

FCS Director of Clinical Education Kari Hopkins, MSN, RN, OCN, NE-BC – "Standardization of Nurse Onboarding Throughout a Large-Scale Ambulatory Based Organization"

FCS Clinical Nurse Manager Victoria Lindahl, RN, BSN, OCN (primary author) and Jane Porter, RN, OCN, FCS interim director of care coordination, Danielle Brown, MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN, Norma Jean Carlile, MS and Aya Alajrash – "Hospital Risk Stratification Dashboard/High-Risk Patients"

FCS RN Patient Navigator Kinjal Patel, MBA, BPharm, BSN, RN, OCN (primary author) and Danielle Brown, MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN, Jane Porter, RN, OCN and Norma Jean Carlile, MS- "Utilization of Principal Illness Navigation Codes"

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD said, "We are proud to showcase the innovative efforts of our highly skilled and passionate cancer care team members at this prestigious congress. This includes nearly 1,000 oncology nurses within our practice who serve as healers, educators, advocates, researchers and change agents. Every day, they strive to improve the quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families, and in doing so, they are shaping and transforming the future of oncology nursing."

All accepted abstracts will be published, as submitted, in the Oncology Nursing Forum following the event.

The Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to advancing excellence in oncology nursing and quality cancer care.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

