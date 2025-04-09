Church Of The Highlands To Host Easter Services Across Alabama And Georgia

Celebrate Easter with Hope, Joy, and New Beginnings at Highlands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Church of the Highlands invites you and your family to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ at any of its 26 campuses across Alabama and Georgia. From Good Friday, April 18, through Easter Sunday, April 20, Easter services will offer an uplifting message of hope and the new life that is possible through Jesus.

Highlands' Lead Pastor, Mark Pettus, invites everyone to experience a service. Whether you're exploring faith for the first time or continuing your spiritual journey, Easter at Highlands is an opportunity to experience God's love, find community, and celebrate new beginnings.

"Easter is a reminder that no matter what we've walked through, Jesus offers us a fresh start and purpose," said Pettus. "We believe this Easter can be the beginning of something new in your life."

Services will include powerful worship, a life-giving message from Founding Pastor Chris Hodges, and an encouraging reminder that new life is possible through Jesus. With 120 Easter service times across all locations, each campus will offer identical service experiences so everyone can find a time and place that works for them.

Children from six weeks through 5th grade can enjoy a safe, clean, and fun Easter experience designed just for them in Highlands Kids. With age-appropriate games, Bible stories, and activities, every child will hear about the hope of Easter in a way they can understand and enjoy. First-time guests can pre-register their children online to make check-in quick and easy. More details about Highlands Kids are also available on the church's website.

This Easter also marks a special moment for the church's Opelika campus , which will celebrate the grand opening of its new building on Saturday, April 13. The new facility seats 800 people and includes space for Highlands Kids, youth activities, small groups, and local outreach.

Highlands believes the resurrection of Jesus brings hope, peace, and purpose, and Easter is a powerful time to reflect on what God is doing in your life and the lives of others.

About Church of the Highlands: Church of the Highlands is a Birmingham-based, life-giving body of believers with 26 locations across Alabama and Georgia that exists to help people know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference. More information is available at the Highlands website .

