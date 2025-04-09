Inventhelp Inventor Develops Slide Accessory For Small Firearms (KSG-122)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to hold the slide of a small handgun in the proper position when disassembling and then reassembling the weapon," said an inventor, from Lansing, Mich., "so I invented BENNY'S SLIDE GUIDE. My design would make the process easier and less frustrating. It also would reduce hand strain."

The invention provides an effective way to keep a firearm's slide at the correct position so it could be easily disassembled for cleaning and maintenance. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the slide. As a result, it increases safety. It also reduces stress and strain on the hands. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of small handguns, especially those with limited or compromised hand strength. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KSG-122, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

