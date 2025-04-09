Wireless Testing Market To Reach USD 45.0 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Adoption Of 5G | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for seamless connectivity, increasing IoT deployments, and the rollout of 5G infrastructure are fueling market expansion. Pune, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Testing Market Size Analysis: “ According to the SNS Insider report, the Wireless Testing Market was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 45.0 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.83% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ”

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 15.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 45.0 Billion CAGR

CAGR of 12.83% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The expansion of 5G and IoT applications is driving demand for advanced wireless testing solutions to ensure network reliability and compliance.

The U.S. Wireless Testing Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% from 2024-2032. due to rapid 5G deployment, increasing demand for connected devices, and advanced R&D in telecom. Government support for wireless infrastructure and the strong presence of key players also contribute to market expansion. The market is expected to witness steady growth through 2032, driven by innovations in AI-powered testing and Open RAN technologies.

By Offering: Equipment Dominates While Services Witness Fastest Growth

The Equipment segment dominated the market and held the largest share of the Wireless Testing Market in 2023 due to the high demand for advanced wireless testing tools across the telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics industries. These tools are essential to ensure accurate network performance validation and compliance testing across diverse technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Enterprises prefer investing in dedicated equipment to maintain in-house testing capabilities, ensuring data privacy and faster test cycles.

The Services segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With the rising complexity in wireless technologies, many organizations are turning to third-party service providers for testing and validation to save time and operational costs. Managed testing services are gaining popularity, especially among SMEs, enabling access to expert insights and scalable testing solutions without heavy capital investments.

By Technology: 4G/LTE Leads While 5G Registers Fastest Growth

4G/LTE dominated the Wireless Testing Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to its widespread adoption and deep market penetration, especially in emerging economies. It continues to serve as a backbone for mobile communications globally. Wireless testing for 4G devices and infrastructure remains crucial to optimize performance, manage interference, and ensure user satisfaction in areas with dense traffic.

The 5G technology is set to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The transition to ultra-fast, low-latency networks has intensified the need for rigorous 5G testing. The growing deployment of 5G-enabled devices and smart city initiatives are major catalysts. Network slicing, mmWave, and massive MIMO technologies also require robust testing platforms, thereby propelling demand in this segment.

By Application: Consumer Electronics Dominate, While Automotive is Fastest Growing

The Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as manufacturers focused on enhancing user experience, battery life, and wireless compatibility of smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and home automation devices. Increased sales of connected gadgets and wearables globally contribute to the dominance of this segment. Frequent product launches and updates also necessitate regular wireless testing.

The Automotive segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR, driven by the evolution of connected and autonomous vehicles. Wireless testing is crucial for V2X communication, infotainment systems, in-vehicle connectivity, and safety features. Automakers and suppliers are investing in wireless test solutions to ensure seamless vehicle connectivity, secure data exchange, and compliance with automotive standards.

Wireless Testing Market Segmentation:

By Offering



Equipment Services

By Technology



WiFi

Bluetooth

2G/3G

4G/LTE 5G

By Application



Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense Others





Key Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America dominated the Wireless Testing Market, driven by a robust telecommunications ecosystem, the presence of key technology providers, and early 5G adoption. The region benefits from strong government support for innovation, high smartphone penetration, and rapid development in IoT applications across industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like China, South Korea, and India are heavily investing in 5G infrastructure, smart city projects, and connected vehicles. The rising demand for consumer electronics and the presence of major electronics manufacturing hubs further boost wireless testing demand across the region.

Recent Developments in the Wireless Testing Market

March 2024 – Keysight unveiled an advanced 5G mmWave solution as part of its PathWave ADS 2024 platform. This new release enhances simulation, modeling, and signal integrity tools for RF and microwave engineers, targeting faster development of 5G devices. It helps streamline the validation of high-frequency components for next-gen mobile and IoT applications.

April 2024 – Rohde & Schwarz, in collaboration with NVIDIA, launched an AI-enhanced neural receiver system that optimizes signal detection and classification in wireless environments. The solution enables automotive OEMs to ensure reliable V2X communication, even in complex, noisy RF scenarios. This marks a leap toward AI-integrated testing for autonomous driving systems.

