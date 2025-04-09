WUF Magazine Launches Issue 004 In Dubai 2025: A Powerful Curatorial Dialogue Led By Giuseppe Moscatello

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUF, the pioneering collaborative on-chain magazine, proudly presents, curated byArtistic Director and cultural strategist known for his work across the UAE, with a practice rooted in curatorial innovation, digital art, and cultural diplomacy.









Cover of WUF Dubai 2025 – Issue 004





Unveiled during the vibrant cultural season of WUF Dubai 2025 , this issue explores the theme "Decolonizing Global Geographies" , offering a sharp critique of inherited narratives and terminology. Moscatello challenges the continued use of colonial-era labels like“Middle East,” opening up a conversation about adopting the term“West Asia”, a designation that moves away from colonial nomenclature to reclaim geographic accuracy and assert regional identity.

Issue 004 is shaped by the contributions of 10 guest curators selected by Moscatello-each a leading voice in their respective fields:



Pablo del Val – Artistic Director of Art Dubai.

Nada Raza – Director, Alserkal Arts Foundation.

Nat Muller – Independent curator and academic (focus on science fiction and West Asian art).

Amal Khalaf – Civic curator and co-curator of Sharjah Biennial 16.

Sumantro Ghose – Artistic Programming Director, Royal Commission for AlUla.

Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFarès – Typographer, founder of Khatt Foundation.

Suheyla Takesh – Director, Barjeel Art Foundation.

Gaith Abdulla – Gulf studies researcher, co-founder of Engage101.

Dirwaza Curatorial Lab – UAE-based curatorial collective. Gonzalo Herrero Delicado – Curator and lecturer, expert in climate and digital culture.

WUF Dubai 2025 - Issue 004 is intended exclusively for press and professional audiences and is not for sale . Members of the press, curators, and institutions may request a copy by contacting: ... .

Giuseppe Moscatello – Host Curator, WUF Dubai 2025 – Issue 004





About WUF | We Understand the Future

WUF (We Understand the Future) is a media platform that identifies, amplifies, and connects cultural movements across art, music, fashion and technology. WUF provides journalists, brands, and creatives with a strategic tool to navigate and shape the future of culture.



