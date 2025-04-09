WUF Magazine Launches Issue 004 In Dubai 2025: A Powerful Curatorial Dialogue Led By Giuseppe Moscatello
Cover of WUF Dubai 2025 – Issue 004
Unveiled during the vibrant cultural season of WUF Dubai 2025 , this issue explores the theme "Decolonizing Global Geographies" , offering a sharp critique of inherited narratives and terminology. Moscatello challenges the continued use of colonial-era labels like“Middle East,” opening up a conversation about adopting the term“West Asia”, a designation that moves away from colonial nomenclature to reclaim geographic accuracy and assert regional identity.
Issue 004 is shaped by the contributions of 10 guest curators selected by Moscatello-each a leading voice in their respective fields:
- Pablo del Val – Artistic Director of Art Dubai. Nada Raza – Director, Alserkal Arts Foundation. Nat Muller – Independent curator and academic (focus on science fiction and West Asian art). Amal Khalaf – Civic curator and co-curator of Sharjah Biennial 16. Sumantro Ghose – Artistic Programming Director, Royal Commission for AlUla. Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFarès – Typographer, founder of Khatt Foundation. Suheyla Takesh – Director, Barjeel Art Foundation. Gaith Abdulla – Gulf studies researcher, co-founder of Engage101. Dirwaza Curatorial Lab – UAE-based curatorial collective. Gonzalo Herrero Delicado – Curator and lecturer, expert in climate and digital culture.
Giuseppe Moscatello – Host Curator, WUF Dubai 2025 – Issue 004
About WUF | We Understand the Future
WUF (We Understand the Future) is a media platform that identifies, amplifies, and connects cultural movements across art, music, fashion and technology. WUF provides journalists, brands, and creatives with a strategic tool to navigate and shape the future of culture.
