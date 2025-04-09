Eshare Welcomes John Paglierani As Senior VP Of Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSHARE, the pioneering force in the field of Trusted Collaboration, is proud to announce the appointment of John Paglierani as its Senior Vice President of Engineering.

With over 30 years of experience delivering innovative technology solutions to enterprises, John has a proven track record of effectively scaling engineering and operations teams to deliver mission-critical applications. As a dedicated engineering leader, he excels at building efficient teams, delivering high-quality products, and maintaining the highest level of security-making him the perfect fit to accelerate the growth of our engineering organization.

Before joining eSHARE, John served as VP of Engineering at HYPR, a pioneer in passwordless authentication. There, he led the expansion of the engineering team and delivered two new products-Affirm and Adapt-to market. John brings extensive experience in cybersecurity and enterprise applications, having successfully delivered and supported B2B security solutions. His technical expertise and ability to scale engineering organizations efficiently will be instrumental in advancing eSHARE's Trusted Collaboration solutions, ensuring our governance approach meets the evolving demands of today's modern enterprises.

Nicholas Stamos, Founder & CEO of eSHARE, highlighted John's expertise in scaling engineering organizations and his ability to deliver high-impact, secure solutions:

“John brings a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity and enterprise technology, making him the ideal leader to help scale our engineering team. His track record of delivering mission-critical applications will play a key role in advancing our technology and ensuring our solutions remain best-in-class.”

John Paglierani added:“I'm excited to join eSHARE at a time of rapid growth and innovation. I look forward to scaling our engineering efforts and delivering secure, high-impact solutions to our customers.”

John's appointment reinforces eSHARE's commitment to delivering secure, efficient, and scalable collaboration solutions that help enterprises work smarter-without compromising on governance or user experience.

About eSHARE

eSHARE is transforming the digital workplace, enabling organizations to take control of secure, compliant collaboration within M365. Trusted by Global 2000 giants, including top names in aerospace and insurance, eSHARE delivers unparalleled data protection with intelligent guardrails and seamless user experiences. Accelerate M365 adoption, enhance secure collaboration with Copilot, and unlock your organization's full potential. Join the thousands of users across nearly every country in the world who rely on eSHARE as the driving force behind Trusted Collaboration.

For more information about eSHARE and its Trusted Collaboration solutions, please visit our website .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: eSHARE 920 Winter St. Waltham, Massachusetts 02451, US +1 617-520-4120 ...a-eShar.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />