Extreme Steel Inc. Named To Engineering News-Record 2024 Top 600 Specialty Contractors List

WINCHESTER, Va., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the architectural and structural steel industry, has been named one of Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2024 Top 600 Specialty Contractors , debuting at #503 on the prestigious national list. The ranking, based on 2023 specialty contracting revenue, recognizes companies driving innovation, quality and workforce development in the construction industry. This recognition comes at a time of strategic momentum for the company, including its recent acquisition of Superior Iron Works and expansion to more than 100,000 square feet of fabrication space.

"These rankings are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, reflecting not just the strength of our project portfolio but our commitment to doing the job right – safely, precisely and with pride " says Robert Pelham, President and CEO, ESI.“Our preeminent standings in the industry mark a major milestone for ESI, underscoring continued growth, operational excellence and expanded presence across the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.”

Founded in 2000, ESI provides vertically integrated, end-to-end services in structural steel design, engineering, fabrication and installation. With facilities across Virginia and a workforce of over 230 skilled professionals, ESI has completed more than 1,700 projects, from high-profile commercial buildings to complex renovations and infrastructure.

"ENR recognition validates what our clients already know: Extreme Steel delivers," says Derek Stiefel, VP Operations, ESI. "We've built a culture of craftsmanship, problem-solving and accountability. We're proud to stand alongside the top specialty contractors in the country and even more gratified to the team that got us here."

The ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors list ranks firms according to their previous year's revenue from specialty contracting in both prime and subcontracting roles. Now in its third year of double-digit industry growth, the 2024 report also highlights firms prioritizing employee development and workforce investment.

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, ESI revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. ESI is committed to setting and exceeding the standards of excellence in the architectural and structural steel industry – with the right tools, the right ideas and the right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit

