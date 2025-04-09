Capital Pawn Hosts Sip And Shop Event Benefiting Michelle's Love: A Heartfelt Way To Shop For Mother's Day

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Pawn and Couture , Oregon's trusted leader in luxury resale and community giving, is proud to announce its upcoming Sip and Shop event benefiting Michelle's Love , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting single mothers battling cancer in the local area.The Sip and Shop will take place at Capital Pawn on April 26, offering guests a unique opportunity to browse a curated selection of designer handbags, fine jewelry, luxury watches, and more - just in time for Mother's Day. Shoppers will enjoy refreshments and giveaways while discovering the perfect gift that gives back.A portion of all proceeds from the event will go directly to Michelle's Love, whose mission is to ease the burden of daily life for moms undergoing cancer treatment. Their vital services include meal prep, house cleaning, financial support, and other essentials that allow mothers to focus on healing.“We're honored to continue our partnership with Michelle's Love for this special event,” said Beth Anundi, Co-owner of Capital Pawn.“This is a meaningful way for our community to support local moms in need while finding something beautiful for the moms in their lives.”Whether you're shopping for a mother, grandmother, sister, or friend, the Sip and Shop experience combines luxury with the joy of supporting a great cause.Event Details:· Capital Pawn – Salem, Albany, McMinnville, and Beaverton locations· April 26, 2025· 6pm - 7:30pm· Light refreshments· Exclusive new arrivals will hit the floor· FREE lab-grown diamond studs with purchases of $1,000+ (some exclusions apply)· Portion of sales donated to Michelle's LoveTo learn more about the event or Capital Pawn's luxury offerings, visit .About Capital Pawn:With locations throughout Oregon, Capital Pawn is a family-owned business dedicated to offering high-quality, authentic luxury goods at exceptional value. Known for its integrity, customer service, and community involvement, Capital Pawn has become a destination for smart shoppers and those looking to give back.About Michelle's Love:Founded in Oregon, Michelle's Love is a nonprofit organization serving single moms who are fighting cancer. By providing practical support and financial assistance, the organization ensures these women have the resources they need during one of the most challenging times in their lives.

