HIVE Strategy And Supered Partner To Power Up Platform Adoption Across Industries

- Matt Bolian, Co Founder and CEO of SuperedHENDERSON, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HIVE Strategy, a full-service digital agency and longtime HubSpot Solutions Partner, has officially partnered with Supered, the leading digital adoption platform built for HubSpot. Together, the two companies are launching The Ultimate Adoption Package-a streamlined solution that solves one of the most common problems facing businesses today: CRM and process adoption.The package and STICKY methodology, designed for organizations that want to improve platform adoption, training, and operational consistency, will be previewed in a live webinar this April and will officially roll out at SaaStock USA in Austin this May. HIVE Strategy brings the programming, onboarding, and user training to enable organization-wide adoption. Supered delivers in-the-moment adoption support baked directly into the CRM experience. The result: aligned teams, better data, and faster ramp-up time everywhere they work.“Adoption isn't a nice-to-have,” said Dustin Brackett, CEO of HIVE Strategy.“Our clients work in education, tech, finance, and healthcare, among other industries-and they all hit the same wall. Tools and systems are only as powerful as the teams using them. This partnership gives them the software and the strategy to move fast, stay aligned, and ultimately grow.”The need is real. Studies show 85% of employees feel stressed due to ineffective training. Another 70% say they feel disengaged when they're not properly trained to use new tools. And on average, employees spend up to 30% of their time just searching for information. This partnership is designed to change that.Supered's platform provides real-time training and embedded process support inside of HubSpot. With HIVE Strategy's expertise in HubSpot architecture, team training, and change management, the partnership removes guesswork and closes the gap between onboarding and ROI.“You don't rise to the level of your tools - you fall to the level of your adoption. That's why this partnership exists”, says Matt Bolian, Co Founder and CEO of Supered.HIVE Strategy's CEO, Dustin Brackett, recently shared a review of Supered that sums up the experience:“Supered has been a pleasant surprise. What started as a simple use case turned into a game-changer. Their team-and their tool-go way beyond what we expected. We're excited about what's next.”You can learn more about the partnership by visitingAbout HIVE StrategyHIVE Strategy is a full-service digital marketing, sales enablement, advertising, and development agency. We specialize in helping businesses grow through smart strategy, HubSpot implementation, and scalable campaigns. With deep experience in tech, education, finance, health, and automotive, we partner with clients to build systems that work. Learn more at .About SuperedSupered is a digital adoption platform built for the HubSpot ecosystem. We help teams learn, adopt, and scale new processes inside the tools they already use on any url-reducing support tickets, increasing data accuracy, and driving platform ROI. Learn more at .

