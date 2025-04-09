U.S. Public Art Commissions Surpass $4.58 Billion In 2024, Up 4% According To Codaworx's Latest Report

The cover of CODAreview: The Power of Public Art

Research and trade publication CODAreview: The Power of Public Art measures growth in many areas of the public art industry

- Toni Sikes, CEO, CODAworxMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Public art authority CODAworx released its second annual report today with comprehensive data on the state of the public art industry, showing a global 4% increase in public art commissions in 2024 compared to the prior year. CODAreview: The Power of Public Art reveals that last year the public art sector made a substantial economic contribution surpassing $4.58 billion.“Our research lifts the curtain on this robust industry.” said Toni Sikes, CEO of Madison, WI-based CODAworx.“Building on our previous findings, CODAreview establishes clear evidence of the economic significance of public art, in addition to its many positive cultural and social impacts. We give readers a peek under the cover of this invisible economy – which is a flourishing ecosystem of creative magicians.”CODAreview: The Power of Public Art features in-depth analyses, case studies, and expert insights from artists, commissioners, and urban planners. The 232-page publication contains numerous data charts, graphs, articles, and hundreds of stunning artwork photos.Highlights of CODAworx's research include:● The CODAworx surveys reveal that public artists are busier than ever. In 2024, they completed an average of 9.8 projects – more than double the 4.4 projects in 2023. While the number of projects surged, the average project budget declined from $380,000 to $171,158. This shift is largely due to the rise of temporary public art installations – murals, banners, festivals, and street art.● CODAworx compiled responses to industry-wide surveys and data collected from its Project Library to name the CODAworx Top 50 Public Art Stars. Topping the list as #1 Art Star is Gordon Huether Studio, Napa, CA, followed, in order, by LeMonde Studio of Montréal, QC, Canada; Brad Oldham Sculpture of Dallas, Texas; Joe O'Connell of Creative Machines of Tucson, AZ ; and Ned Kahn Studios of Sebastapol, California.● Artists frequently spend up to 60%+ of public art commission dollars they earn on collaborators and sub-contractors, providing a trickle-down impact for other businesses such as fabricators, engineering firms, lighting, logistics and technology companies.● While abstract sculpture still leads as the #1 category of commissioned art (24%), an entirely new world of creativity is taking center stage - murals (16%), dazzling light art (12%), hands-on interactive pieces (12%), and mind-bending digital installations (6%).● Artists reported that 52% of their commissioned projects were generated by Public Art Agencies or Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) – up from 48% in 2023 - marking increased spending by cities and municipalities. In addition, public art was commissioned by for-profit and non-profit organizations in multiple sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, corporate, private development, sports facilities, and retail.● CODAreview also includes study results from university research findings that speak to the effects of placemaking art on urban spaces. Dr. Louis-Etienne Dubois of Toronto Metropolitan University found that public spaces with placemaking art demonstrate substantial improvements across various metrics: a 50% increase in time spent at locations with placemaking elements, a 53% rise in positive perceptions of the environment, and a remarkable 77% increase in the likelihood of individuals sharing information about the location.● While Federal support for the arts is anticipated to diminish in 2025, 53% of commissioners expect to commission more art projects in 2025 than they did in 2024.CODAreview: The Power of Public Art includes research from responses to surveys conducted in conjunction with data from the CODAworx Project Library , compiled by data analytics firm Customer Analytics and the in-house CODAworx team. The CODAworx Project Library comprises 18,292 registered artworks with 12 possible data points per project and is the most comprehensive source of industry data. These insights paint a promising picture for public art, not just as an industry but as a global force for connection and creativity. With record investments, an expanding range of opportunities, and increasing integration into urban development, the sector is poised for another groundbreaking year. To support its mission of demonstrating the power of public art to change the world, CODAworx has distributed copies of CODAreview to government leaders, economic development agencies, tourism bureaus, community public art officials, and other decision makers who influence funding of public art. CODAreview is now available for purchase online .About CODAworx:CODAworx is on a mission to demonstrate the power of public art to change the world. As the public art industry leader, we provide creative professionals a platform to showcase their work, connect, and find opportunities. Powered by a database showcasing thousands of projects with a collective budget of over $4 billion dollars, CODAworx leverages live events, awards programs, publications, data, and digital tools to empower public art in the experience economy. For more information, visit

Kristian Petrov Iliev

CODAworx

+1 414-737-7820

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.