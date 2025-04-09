Kidmed Pediatric Urgent Care Becomes First Certified Autism Centertm Pediatric Urgent Care In Mississippi

- Macey Young, one of KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care's partners

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care , becoming the first pediatric urgent care in Mississippi to receive the credential. To earn the CAC designation, staff completed a specialized autism-specific training and certification process, providing them with understanding of practices, skills, and resources to best support, assist, and care for all of their patients, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive children. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to offer recommendations to further enhance accessibility as part of the certification process.

“KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care takes great pride in becoming the first pediatric office & urgent care in Mississippi to become a Certified Autism CenterTM. Before KidMed opened our doors, we made it a priority to build our facility and staff around making this certification possible!” says Macey Young, one of KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care's partners.“As the number of children and families that are affected by autism spectrum disorders, as well as sensory processing disorders, attention deficit disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, and anxiety issues, continues to rise, it is critical that our staff gain the knowledge, and skills necessary to provide the best possible environment for our patients and families.”

“We are proud to designate KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care as a Certified Autism CenterTM, the first of its kind in Mississippi,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“By building this training and certification into their framework, KidMed is setting the standard of care for all of its patients, and we look forward to seeing the impact this will have on both the staff and patients.”

KidMed provides dimmable lighting, noise reduction measures such as noise-canceling headphones and visual aid cards, and sensory-friendly waiting areas and rooms. KidMed also provides sensory-friendly toys, which are available to all patients and cleaned after every patient use. All staff members, from front-desk staff to providers, have successfully completed training and received IBCCES certification. KidMed's goal is to make the clinic comfortable for all patients and families and KidMed staff will continue on-going training and facility improvements to make this possible.

To further enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care is also listed on the Accessibility App directory. Through the directory, users are able to view the urgent care's location, the accommodations they offer, and their address, contact information and hours of operation.

The IBCCES Accessibility App is free for users to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of information and resources related to certified organizations, sensory-friendly spaces, and navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the app helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



###



About KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care

Welcome to KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care, your destination for top-notch pediatric urgent care. We prioritize swift, compassionate, and specialized care for newborns, infants, toddlers, young children, teenagers, & young adults (0-21 years of age). Emergencies and illnesses don't follow schedules, and neither should your child's well-being. Our dedicated pediatric team ensures your child receives age-appropriate care in a child-friendly environment.

Conveniently located on Cowan Road in Gulfport, Mississippi, we provide efficient care, eliminating long hospital waits or delays in seeing your primary care provider. We collaborate with your primary care providers for continuity of care, offering comprehensive and personalized treatment, even in urgent situations. Our walk-in clinic is open 7 days a week, providing convenient urgent care without the need for appointments. KidMed is locally owned and operated by parents of the MS Gulf Coast. We understand the challenges of parenting and the importance of quick, efficient healthcare. Our online booking system ensures you can easily schedule appointments while receiving focused pediatric care. Trust KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care to keep your little ones healthy and happy!



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.