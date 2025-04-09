Torchstone Global Welcomes Renowned Entertainment Security Specialist Nina Hobson As Executive Protection Manager

Nina Hobson, Executive Protection Manager, Sports & Entertainment Division, TorchStone Global

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TorchStone Global, a premiere security firm, is proud to announce that Nina Hobson, decorated former British Police detective and bodyguard to the stars has joined the firm's Sports & Entertainment Division as Executive Protection Manager. Renowned as one of the most highly sought-after protection specialists, Nina ensures unparalleled security for the world's most influential figures. This appointment also marks a significant milestone in an industry where female expertise remains rare, reinforcing TorchStone Global's commitment to excellence and attracting top-tier talent to address the varied needs of its celebrity and high-net-worth clients through forward-thinking solutions and continuous innovation and evolution.

-A Proven Track Record of Excellence-

Nina Hobson brings over 30 years of experience from her 15 years of distinguished service with the British Police and two decades in elite private security. During her career with the British Police, Nina gained experience in high-stakes security and led high-profile investigations into murder, rape, kidnapping, and child abuse. After transitioning from law enforcement, Nina emerged as one of the preeminent bodyguards, safeguarding A-list celebrities, high-net-worth individuals, and their families worldwide in an otherwise largely male-dominated protection industry. Her keen situational awareness, impeccable judgment, sound security knowledge, and investigative skills allow her to anticipate and neutralize potential threats before they arise and adeptly manage stalking behavior. Highly respected by her peers and a seasoned leader, Nina was notably leading an all-male team of executive protection officers for one of the world's most iconic celebrities prior to stepping into this role with TorchStone Global, which places her in a more influential position and will enable her to contribute to the industry on a larger scale.

-A Perfect Synergy with TorchStone Global-

TorchStone Global's Chief People Officer, Dr. Malique Carr commented,“We are thrilled to have Nina Hobson join TorchStone. She exemplifies the company's core values of serving with integrity, always striving for excellence, taking ownership and accountability, treating others with respect, and strong commitment to good teamwork. Further, Nina's experience with advanced tactical operations, calm demeanor under pressure, high level of emotional intelligence, and utmost discretion make her a trusted confidante and protector. Nina has a keen understanding of entertainers' needs and a fierce drive to protect talent, with a particular passion for keeping women and children safe. She will be key in meeting client needs as TorchStone's footprint in the entertainment industry continues to grow, and the demand for expert female protection agents increases.”

Since its inception in 2010, TorchStone Global has become a trusted name in all facets of protection and security. The company has a legacy of steady growth, driven by satisfied clients and referrals. The positive company culture and strength of the team allow the company to maintain the highest quality of services while growing year-over-year. TorchStone Global earned a ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2024-its second consecutive year and third time in six years being recognized among the list of honorees. TorchStone Global's success is sustained by a deep bench of talented security experts, and the company is actively seeking out world-class talent, like Nina, from a variety of disciplines. TorchStone Global's dedication to exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and proactive approach, bolstered by real-time intelligence from its 24/7, Global Security Operations Center has made it a preferred partner for discerning clients. Further, the company's integrated services ensure that clients not only receive exceptional protection but also benefit from comprehensive security support across the board, including vulnerability assessments, intelligence monitoring, investigations and threat assessments, large-scale event security coordination, red teaming exercises, and a wide array of safety and security trainings.

-Nina Hobson on Joining TorchStone Global-

Reflecting on her new role, Nina Hobson stated,“I am so honored to become part of the TorchStone team-a company that stands out for its professionalism, ethical standards, and exceptional resources. During my visit to the TorchStone Global Security Operations Center at the company's headquarters, I was impressed by the robust capabilities available to support clients and how actionable intelligence is at the heart of the company's protective operations. It reassured me that TorchStone consistently goes above and beyond to make a difference.”

She added,“It is alarming how many high-risk situations our high-profile clients face, often without realizing the extent of the threats. I look forward to embracing new challenges here at TorchStone, leveraging my expertise and relationships to create safer environments for our clients, and who knows, maybe one day leading an all-female executive protection team...”

