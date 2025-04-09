403
Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. : Intends to release its 2025 first quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15, and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 10:00 A.M. MT (12:00 P.M. ET) on the same day. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.27.
