Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-09 10:14:34
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. : Intends to release its 2025 first quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15, and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 10:00 A.M. MT (12:00 P.M. ET) on the same day. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.27.

MENAFN09042025000212011056ID1109409463

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

