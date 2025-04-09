Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Endeavour Silver Corp.

2025-04-09 10:14:33
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Endeavour Silver Corp. : Reports first-quarter 2025 production of 1,205,793 silver ounces (oz) and 8,338 gold oz, for silver equivalent (“AgEq”) production of 1.9 million oz. Endeavour Silver Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $4.48.

