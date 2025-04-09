Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. : Announced record revenue of US$82.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 from quarterly metal sales of 28,761 gold equivalent ounces. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. shares T are trading up $1.43 at $27.63.

