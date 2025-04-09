Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - G Mining Ventures Corp. : Has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects in respect of the updated mineral resource estimate for GMIN's 100% owned Gurupi Gold Project in Brazil. G Mining Ventures Corp. shares T are trading up $0.40 at $16.97.

