Kuwait FM Receives Letter From Nepali Counterpart


2025-04-09 10:14:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a written letter Wednesday from Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, regarding the close bilateral relations between the two countries and the frameworks for strengthening them.
This came during Al-Yahya's reception of Nepal's Ambassador to Kuwait, Ghana Shyam Lamsal, at the Ministry's Diwan. (end)
