Ukraine Joins EU Agreement On Joint Medical Procurement

During the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels, Health Minister Viktor Liashko signed a protocol formalizing Ukraine's accession to the Joint Procurement Agreement in the health sector.

This agreement enables Ukraine to participate in EU contracts for the collective ordering and procurement of medical equipment and services, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, citing diplomatic sources.

The Joint Procurement Agreement, established in 2014 to address serious cross-border health threats, allows 38 contracting parties, including EU member states, to procure medical countermeasures under framework agreements and on advantageous terms. Ukraine's participation is expected to yield significant benefits, particularly in addressing global health challenges such as pandemics.

Through this treaty, Ukraine will gain access to medical countermeasures at more favorable prices by pooling procurement efforts with other countries

Another key benefit is ensuring a stable supply of critical resources, even during crises when national markets may face overload or limitations. Improved coordination between Ukraine and the EU on healthcare matters is equally significant, as it will support Ukraine's integration into the European healthcare system.

As reported, the 10th EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting is being held today in Brussels, chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. Ukraine's delegation at the meeting is led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram