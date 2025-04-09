Seed Oil Safe® Gains Momentum With Eight New Brand Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Seed Oil Safe program nearly doubles its product offerings with the addition of eight new brands, giving 1.5M+ app users expanded access to cleaner, healthier products free of inflammatory seed oils and ultra-processed additives.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Oil Safe® , the verification badge created by the team behind the Seed Oil Scout app-which has been downloaded over 1.5 million times -is expanding rapidly with the addition of eight new brand partners committed to ingredient integrity and clean-label standards. This new cohort nearly doubles the number of Seed Oil Safe products available to consumers through the Seed Oil Scout app and its curated online marketplace.

The latest brands to earn the Seed Oil Safe badge include:



MALK

Fond Bone Broth

Momona Skin

Against the Grain

Primal Pastures

kyoord

NUFS Jacob Bar

These innovative companies are joining a growing movement to eliminate harmful seed oils from consumer products. These oils are often highly processed, stripped of nutrients, high in omega-6, and linked to inflammation and other chronic health issues. By meeting the rigorous standards of the Seed Oil Safe program, these brands make it easier for consumers to identify and trust packaged foods and skincare products that are free from industrial seed oils and other ultra-processed additives.

"We launched Seed Oil Safe to give people a simple, trustworthy way to navigate grocery shelves and online shopping," said Erica Rozetti Thomas, Head of Business Development at Seed Oil Safe. "Seeing more leading brands align with our standards is a powerful sign that the CPG industry is shifting toward transparency and real ingredients in direct response to consumer demand."

Seed Oil Safe, launched by the Founder of Seed Oil Scout -the #1 restaurant guide for seed-oil-free dining-extends the mission beyond restaurants and into packaged goods. With its growing list of partner brands, Seed Oil Safe helps health-conscious consumers shop smarter at major national retailers like Whole Foods, Costco, and Sprouts and through direct-to-consumer platforms.

The badge not only highlights what's not in the food (like inflammatory oils and mystery additives ), but also celebrates brands that are raising the bar for quality, transparency, and nutritional integrity.

Amid surging consumer demand and a groundswell of forward-thinking brands embracing cleaner standards, Seed Oil Safe is the trusted symbol of integrity for a new generation of transparent, high-quality CPG products.

Download the Seed Oil Scout app now to explore our curated marketplace of trusted brands ( ).

Media Contact: For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or interviews, please contact: Erica Rozetti Thomas ([email protected] )

About Seed Oil Safe®

Seed Oil Safe is a consumer-first initiative developed by the team behind Seed Oil Scout, the leading app for seed-oil-free dining. Seed Oil Safe helps consumers quickly identify packaged goods made without harmful seed oils or ultra-processed additives through its verification badge and curated app marketplace-the program partners with clean-label brands to drive ingredient transparency and empower real food choices.

SOURCE Seed Oil Scout

