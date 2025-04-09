Cuties Candy Quest Brings Global Flavor To Mobile Match-3 Gaming

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 18 Grey Games, a Black-owned game developer and publisher, proudly announces the worldwide release of, a vibrant match-three puzzle game launching the- a brand celebrating world culture, unity, and fun.

Cuties Candy Quest Crew

A Fun & Fresh Take on Match-3

Starring Cutie Puffs , a bold, adventurous Black heroine with iconic Afro-Puffs, Cuties Candy Quest blends challenging gameplay with a heartfelt journey across cultures. From Leimert Park in Los Angeles to the heart of Africa, players help her share hometown sweets and collect global candies.

"We wanted a match-3 game with real heart - something fun, challenging, and culturally meaningful," says 18 Grey Games. "Cutie Puffs is a modern, relatable heroine who brings people together through treats and travel."

What Makes Cuties Candy Quest Stand Out



A Black Heroine with a Big Personality – The first Black lead in a major match-3 game.



Global Travel & Diverse Friends – Meet Atsuko (Japan), Bella (Mexico), Nora (Middle East), Priya (India), and Imani (Africa).



More Strategy – Rewards smart play over randomness.



Feel-Good Vibes – Positive affirmations and empowering messages in every level.



Anime-Inspired Art – Led by Cameron Townsend , a Pasadena Art Center student, whose vibrant designs bring the world to life.



Localized in 12 Languages – Available in English, French, German, Italian, Swahili, Portuguese, Hindi, Arabic, Amharic, Spanish, Hebrew, and Russian.

Free-to-Play, No Paywalls – Optional purchases and ads only for bonuses.

A Bigger Vision

Cuties Candy Quest is just the beginning. What started during the pandemic has grown into a bold new brand focused on joy, culture, and authenticity. With plans for animation, merchandise, and more games, 18 Grey Games aims to make Cutie Puffs a global cultural icon.

Cuties Candy Quest is available now on iOS and Android .

Press Kit

SOURCE 18 Grey Games

