Cuties Candy Quest Brings Global Flavor To Mobile Match-3 Gaming
Cuties Candy Quest Crew
A Fun & Fresh Take on Match-3
Starring Cutie Puffs , a bold, adventurous Black heroine with iconic Afro-Puffs, Cuties Candy Quest blends challenging gameplay with a heartfelt journey across cultures. From Leimert Park in Los Angeles to the heart of Africa, players help her share hometown sweets and collect global candies.
"We wanted a match-3 game with real heart - something fun, challenging, and culturally meaningful," says 18 Grey Games. "Cutie Puffs is a modern, relatable heroine who brings people together through treats and travel."
What Makes Cuties Candy Quest Stand Out
-
A Black Heroine with a Big Personality – The first Black lead in a major match-3 game.
Global Travel & Diverse Friends – Meet Atsuko (Japan), Bella (Mexico), Nora (Middle East), Priya (India), and Imani (Africa).
More Strategy – Rewards smart play over randomness.
Feel-Good Vibes – Positive affirmations and empowering messages in every level.
Anime-Inspired Art – Led by Cameron Townsend , a Pasadena Art Center student, whose vibrant designs bring the world to life.
Localized in 12 Languages – Available in English, French, German, Italian, Swahili, Portuguese, Hindi, Arabic, Amharic, Spanish, Hebrew, and Russian.
Free-to-Play, No Paywalls – Optional purchases and ads only for bonuses.
A Bigger Vision
Cuties Candy Quest is just the beginning. What started during the pandemic has grown into a bold new brand focused on joy, culture, and authenticity. With plans for animation, merchandise, and more games, 18 Grey Games aims to make Cutie Puffs a global cultural icon.
Cuties Candy Quest is available now on iOS and Android .
On your phone? Download here →
Press Kit
SOURCE 18 Grey GamesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment