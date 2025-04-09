403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Le Creuset Celebrates 100 Years Of Timeless Design, Craftsmanship, And Creating Memories
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, April. 08, 2025- Since its founding in 1925 in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, Le Creuset has become a cherished kitchen staple across the globe. Beloved for its design prowess, peerless style, and sterling performance, Le Creuset is now honoured to celebrate a century of excellence and a longstanding legacy of forging culinary traditions – in the kitchen, at the dining table, and beyond.
Hewn from cast-iron and crafted by skilled artisans, Le Creuset has become a celebrated culinary heirloom that helps nurture deep personal connections through the shared joy of food – meal after meal, year after year, generation after generation.
“Le Creuset cookware has long captivated hearts around the globe with its exceptional beauty and unparalleled craftsmanship. For over a century, the brand has embodied a dedication to creating heirloom-quality pieces that inspire cherished memories and culinary traditions,” - Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman of Le Creuset.
“This historic milestone not only honors our heritage and our place in kitchens worldwide, but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation, excellence, and culinary inspiration - fostering new memories and culinary traditions for generations to come.” - Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman of Le Creuset
In honour of its 100th anniversary, Le Creuset is embarking on a global celebration of rich culinary traditions past and present, all while looking ahead to the future and paying homage to the brand's heritage of excellence. Le Creuset is proud to share key initiatives launching in 2025 to commemorate its centennial year:
● Stories of Inspired Tradition: Le Creuset's global celebration begins with an inspiring video featuring esteemed chefs, tastemakers, and brand enthusiasts all of whom come together to honour the role Le Creuset has played in their lives and traditions.
● An Icon, Reimagined: In keeping with its decades-long, industry-leading innovation and forward-thinking design, Le Creuset is excited to unveil its latest advancement in colourful
cookware: Flamme Dorée. Translated to“golden flame,” the limited-edition, centenary colourway celebrates Flame, the brand's iconic original hue, now coated with light-catching
minerals and an innovative third layer of enamel coating for a stunning golden shimmer finish.
“This new, limited-edition commemorative release joins the brand's ever-expanding collection, which has grown to include over 200 unique hues and more than 1000 product shapes since its founding.” -Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman
Hewn from cast-iron and crafted by skilled artisans, Le Creuset has become a celebrated culinary heirloom that helps nurture deep personal connections through the shared joy of food – meal after meal, year after year, generation after generation.
“Le Creuset cookware has long captivated hearts around the globe with its exceptional beauty and unparalleled craftsmanship. For over a century, the brand has embodied a dedication to creating heirloom-quality pieces that inspire cherished memories and culinary traditions,” - Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman of Le Creuset.
“This historic milestone not only honors our heritage and our place in kitchens worldwide, but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation, excellence, and culinary inspiration - fostering new memories and culinary traditions for generations to come.” - Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman of Le Creuset
In honour of its 100th anniversary, Le Creuset is embarking on a global celebration of rich culinary traditions past and present, all while looking ahead to the future and paying homage to the brand's heritage of excellence. Le Creuset is proud to share key initiatives launching in 2025 to commemorate its centennial year:
● Stories of Inspired Tradition: Le Creuset's global celebration begins with an inspiring video featuring esteemed chefs, tastemakers, and brand enthusiasts all of whom come together to honour the role Le Creuset has played in their lives and traditions.
● An Icon, Reimagined: In keeping with its decades-long, industry-leading innovation and forward-thinking design, Le Creuset is excited to unveil its latest advancement in colourful
cookware: Flamme Dorée. Translated to“golden flame,” the limited-edition, centenary colourway celebrates Flame, the brand's iconic original hue, now coated with light-catching
minerals and an innovative third layer of enamel coating for a stunning golden shimmer finish.
“This new, limited-edition commemorative release joins the brand's ever-expanding collection, which has grown to include over 200 unique hues and more than 1000 product shapes since its founding.” -Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman
Company :-Stanley Communications
User :- Kanika Sharma
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment