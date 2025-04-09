403
Japan Urges US To Review Trump Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 9 (KUNA) -- Japan on Wednesday expressed regret over the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, urging the US to reconsider the measures.
"We have conveyed to the US government that the recent measures are extremely regrettable and have strongly requested them to review the measures," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference. The top government spokesman made the remarks after 24-percent reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods kicked in earlier in the day.
Hayashi also pointed out that the US tariff policy will have a major impact not only on Japan and the US, but also on the global economy and the multilateral trading system. "We will take all necessary steps, including financial support, taking into account the impact on domestic industries," he stressed. (end)
