Kuwait FM Receives Palestinian Officials

2025-04-09 10:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday Palestinian Finance Minister Omar Bitar and Governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) Yahya Shunnar during their official visit to Kuwait.
The meeting focused on boosting ties on all domains, the current developments in the Palestinian occupied territories, as well as the international efforts to achieve security and stability in the region. (end)
