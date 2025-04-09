403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Receives Palestinian Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday Palestinian Finance Minister Omar Bitar and Governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) Yahya Shunnar during their official visit to Kuwait.
The meeting focused on boosting ties on all domains, the current developments in the Palestinian occupied territories, as well as the international efforts to achieve security and stability in the region. (end)
nmo
The meeting focused on boosting ties on all domains, the current developments in the Palestinian occupied territories, as well as the international efforts to achieve security and stability in the region. (end)
nmo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment